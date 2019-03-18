A number of passengers have been shot on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, it is claimed.
Police in The Netherands have tweeted that there has been a ‘shooting incident’ on 24 Oktoberplain and there are ‘several injured people’.
It is reported that a man opened fire on the tram and that emergency services were deployed and were seen performing first aid on a number of casualties, with some rushed to hospital.
The gunman is reported to have fled.
A police manhunt is under way with a number of helicopter scrambled.
More to follow.