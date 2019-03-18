A number of passengers have been shot on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, it is claimed.

Police in The Netherands have tweeted that there has been a ‘shooting incident’ on 24 Oktoberplain and there are ‘several injured people’.

A man has reportedly opened fire on a tram in Utrecht

READ MORE: Investigation launched after man is found injured in street near Meadowhall

It is reported that a man opened fire on the tram and that emergency services were deployed and were seen performing first aid on a number of casualties, with some rushed to hospital.

POLICE: Three teenagers killed in crush at St Patrick’s Day party in Northern Ireland

The gunman is reported to have fled.

CRIME: Police probe into serious stabbing in Sheffield continues

A police manhunt is under way with a number of helicopter scrambled.

More to follow.