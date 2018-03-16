Multiple searches carried out in urgent hunt for missing Leeds woman

Have your say

Police are urgently appealing for information to find a missing 53-year-old woman from Leeds.

Although Andrea Palmer was only last seen at her home in the Osmondthorpe area earlier this morning, police said they were “very concerned for her wellbeing”.

She is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of heavy build with short light brown hair.

Police officers are carrying out a number of searches across Leeds.

Anyone who has seen Ms Palmer or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing log number 336 of March 16.