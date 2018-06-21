Mum accused of letting son 'rot to death' at house in Leeds tells court he refused to see doctor

A mother on trial accused of leaving her son to "rot to death" in the living room of their home in Leeds told a court she pleaded with him to see a doctor shortly before his death.

Dawn Cranston told jurors how she took photographs of 18-year-old Jordan Burling and showed him them in the hope of convincing him that he was seriously ill.

-> Teenager in soiled nappy left to rot to death at Leeds house where baby boy's remains found, manslaughter trial told

Leeds Crown Court has heard how Jordan was found wearing a soiled nappy, weighing less than six stone and covered in pressure sores on a mattress in his living room on Butterbowl Garth, Farnley, in June 2016.

Prosecutors said Jordan's condition was described by an expert as like the victim of a Second World War death camp.

His mother Dawn Cranston, 45; grandmother Denise Cranston, 70; and sister Abigail Burling, 25, are on trial accused of manslaughter and an alternative charge causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult. They deny all the charges.

Cranston described her son as a "fussy eater" but said she had seen him eat and drink regularly in the months before his death.

-> Emaciated teenager 'looked like prisoner of war victim', court told

She told the court she became concerned around Christmas 2015 when Jordan became ill and lost weight.

Cranston's barrister, Simon Kealey, QC, asked: "Were you concerned about him?"

She replied: "Yes. That's why I took the pictures."

Mr Kealey asked: "What were you saying to him?"

Cranston replied: "I was asking him how he was and he was saying he was fine."

She added: "I asked him about the doctor on numerous occasions and he said he wouldn't see one if he came around."

Mr Kealey then asked: "Did you consider overruling his wishes?"

Cranston said: "Yes, but he wouldn't have seen one. He went on and on about not wanting to see a doctor."

Cranston said she began buying her son nappies but did not realise he was suffering from pressure sores until April 2016.

Mr Kealey asked: "Did he ever say he was in pain?"

-> Man gives 11-year-old girl his number and says 'call me' outside pub

Cranston replied: "No, because I offered him Calpol. I offered him paracetamol a few times but he didn't want to take them."

The jury has also heard how the remains of a baby boy were found in the house.

Prosecutors said it is not known whether the baby was born stillborn.

Jurors have been told Cranston has accepted responsibility for her part in concealing that baby.

The trial continues.