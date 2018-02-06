Mum and toddler escape blaze at Leeds house

Have your say

A MOTHER and toddler were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire involving a tumble dryer at a house in Leeds.

Fire crews from Hunslet and Leeds were called to deal with a kitchen blaze at a house on Coupland Place at Beeston just after 2.30pm today. (Tues Feb 6)

Watch commander Steve Wilkinson of Hunslet Fire Station, said a smoke alarm sounding had alerted the woman to the blaze and she left the house with her two-year-old son before calling 999.

Mr Wilkinson said: "It started at the rear of the tumble drier. The kitchen was badly smoke damaged."

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: "An adult female and male infant suffered smoke inhalation, both transferred to hospital by ambulance."