The mum of a little girl whose dad died after an attack outside a Rotherham pub has branded the culprits ‘ruthless monsters’ for robbing their daughter of her father.

Daniel Dix, known as Danny, died in hospital on Saturday afternoon after a week-long fight for life following an attack outside the County pub on Bridgegate on Saturday, March 9.

Daniel Dix died after violence flared outside a Rotherham pub

South Yorkshire Police said the 38-year-old was found ‘critically injured’ following reports of a fight involving three men.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Three have been released on bail and two have been released under investigation.

In a heart wrenching public post shared on Facebook, Adelle Haigh – the mother of Danny’s nine-year-old daughter, Freya – said: “To break this news to our daughter was the worst unimaginable thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.

“Danny adored Freya, She was his absolute world, as he is hers.

“These vile ruthless monsters have taken so much and left a nine-year-old girl without her dad; a little, innocent, beautiful girl with all her life ahead of her; a girl that starts High School next year that he will never get to see.

“He will never see her go to college.

“He will never get to walk her down the aisle.

“Nor will he never meet his grandchildren.”

She added: “She should be with him laughing and playing as they do, instead she will be picking out his favourite clothes to bury him in.

“You’ve took away someone’s son, brother, uncle and dear friend and left us all living in hell. I hope whoever did this can see the destruction you’ve caused and should you be lucky enough to continue your life I wish you nothing more than a lifetime of misery.

“We are overwhelmed by people’s messages of condolences which are all very heart felt, we shall cherish those forever.

“Sleep tight Danny you beautiful soul and thank you for the greatest gift of all.

“You will forever live on through Freya whilst you guide her through life.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 675 of March 9.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.