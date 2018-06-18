Mum of murdered Leeds teenager makes emotional appeal on Crimewatch Live

THE mother of a Leeds teenager gunned down in a gangland revenge killing has made an emotional appeal to help police catch the person who ordered her son’s murder.

Tracy Coley will appear on BBC One show Crimewatch Live this morning (Mon June 18) as police launch a fresh appeal over her 19-year-old son Raheem Wilks’s murder.

Funeral of Raheem Wilks at St Aidan's Church in Harehills in April 2017. Picture:Tony Johnson

Mr Wilks - brother of Leeds United footballer Mallik Wilks - was gunned down at Too Sharps barbers, Gathorne Terrace, Chapeltown, on January 26 last year.

Three men were jailed for a minimum total of 99 years last November after being convicted of murdering Mr Wilks .

On today’s Crimewatch Roadshow Live, due to be screened at 10am on BBC One, police appeal for information about the person who ordered Raheem’s killing and the whereabouts of the murder weapon – a self-loading pistol.

Detectives reveal exclusive new information about their investigation and Mr Wilks’ mother Tracy Coley makes an emotional appeal.

Raheem Wilks

Tracy Coley said on the programme: “How many other times has this gun been used? On how many other people?

“At 19, he had plenty of time to change to make different choices, make better choices, but it was never given to him.

“What I miss the most about Raheem is hearing his voice and seeing his face. I just want to be able to say I love you so much and I just miss you so much.”

At Leeds Crown Court last November, three men were jailed for life after being convicted of murder.

Keal Richards, then aged 21, of Francis Street, Leeds; Jaydn Manners, then 24, of Louis Street, Leeds, and Tremaine Wisdom, then 29, of no fixed address, must each serve a minimum of 33 years.

The trio carried out the killing as Mr Wilks was in a rival drug dealing gang known at The Flock. Keal Richards was the victim of a previous shooting and believed members of the The Flock were responsible.

Richards filmed himself rapping about the shooting of Mr Wilks and posted the footage on Snapchat.