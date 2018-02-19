Mum's appeal for help to find missing Bradford teenager Taybah Khan

A mother has appealed for help to find her missing teenage daughter as fears grow for her welfare.

Taybah Khan, 13, from Bradford, has not been seen since February 15, when she was visiting family in Peterborough, police said.

Taybah Khan

Her mother Rubina made a plea for information about her whereabouts and appealed directly to Taybah to come home.

She said: "Our beautiful girl has been missing since Thursday. Our family is torn apart and completely broken.

“I urge and beg anyone with any information, big or small to please come forward and help us bring her home where she belongs because this pain is unbearable.

“Taybah, if you can see this message, please come home or make contact. We love you dearly and want you home. You are not in trouble so don’t be scared. We love you and miss you so much.”

West Yorkshire Police said Taybah was last seen at about 10.30pm in Stumpacre, Bretton, Peterborough on Thursday, February 15.

Detective Inspector Dan Pawson, who is leading the investigation said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Taybah’s welfare. She is a vulnerable young girl and I would urge anyone who has information about her whereabouts to contact us.

“It has been four days since she was last seen and someone out there must know where she is.

“It may be that people don’t feel comfortable talking to police in which case we would urge people to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

“We would also appeal directly to Taybah to get in touch with us to let us know she is ok.”

Anyone with information about Taybah’s whereabouts should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.