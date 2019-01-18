Mum whose son, 18, jumped from Humber Bridge, appeals for action to prevent more tragedies

The mother of a teenager who plunged to his death from the Humber Bridge says more needs to be done to prevent other tragedies from happening.

Alina Monoharmayum was speaking after an inquest today into the death of her son Filip Das, 18, which heard he was worried about failing his college course and getting into university.

Wilberforce College student Hari Das

The “kind” Wilberforce College student - known as Haridiya and who was studying engineering - was “deeply concerned” about his future, although his mother tried to reassure him.

He told her he was going to meet friends, but instead went to the bridge, where he was seen by a dog walker vaulting the safety barrier in the afternoon of May 27.

His body was found washed up on Barton foreshore nearly three weeks later.

Ms Monoharmayum said her "very intelligent" son who came to the UK from Poland when he was six-years-old, was “too sensitive for his own good.”

Hari enjoyed basketball and anime and manga books and films

HM area coroner Rosemary Baxter concluded that Haridiya had taken his own life, adding: "I find sadly his personal problems overcame him in the end."

Last week the bridge board removed signs with inspirational messages put up in the wake of recent tragedies.

They said Samaritans signs already in place, along with human interaction, is the best way to prevent suicide.

However Ms Monoharmayum - who was speaking through a translator - said the messages appeared to have helped some people come to their senses.

She said: “What about having some kind of metal nets to prevent people jumping? If not why not have the messages? It is a very simple way of helping.”

The teenager, from west Hull, was spotted walking toward the Barton side of the bridge on his own, then turning back.

He was reported to bridge staff, who said they would send someone out, before he jumped, and disappeared from view.

Ms Monoharmayum said people who were out walking on the bridge, who saw something that was not right, should not be afraid

She said: "They should approach and try to connect with that person because that one conversation might rescue that person."

She said it was very difficult to get help for mental health issues and had only found out about Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) after her son's death.

She said: "Waiting lists are very long and when you go to the GP you get a questionnaire: "Do you want to kill yourself?

"Not everyone is going to admit to their inner feelings."

*Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123 or visitwww.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch. You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans, we’re here for you to talk about anything that’s on your mind.