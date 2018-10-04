Mumford and Sons announce huge Leeds show - here's everything you need to know

Global pop stars Mumford And Sons will be heading to Leeds as part of their new world arena tour promoting fourth album, Delta.

READ: Gig review: Jason Derulo at First Direct Arena, Leeds

The four-piece band from London will play the First Direct Arena on December 1, and will also travel to Sheffield and Manchester as part of the sixty date tour.

An incredible 800,000 tickets go on sale for sixty dates from Friday, October 12, heralding the band’s biggest tour since forming ten years ago, and they’ll perform the show on a new ground-breaking stage right across the middle of the room.

The sixty-date tour will kick off in Dublin at the 3 Arena which doubles up as an album launch party on November 16 before stretching through to Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe Arena on May 21.

The six month run routes the band up and down the UK followed by a brief stop in the US and Canada ahead of Christmas.

In January, they head over to Australia and New Zealand (including the first Gentlemen of the Road show of the campaign in Auckland), before heading back over to the US for a more substantial run of shows, concluding with sixteen dates across Europe.

The Delta world tour will include a night at London’s O2 Arena on November 29 and their debut at New York’s Madison Square Garden on the December 10.

Support in the UK and the US (2018 dates) comes from Maggie Rogers and Michael Kiwanuka in support for Australia.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am local time on Friday 12th October via https://www.mumfordandsons.com/live/

Mumford & Sons release Delta on November 16 through Gentlemen of the Road/Island Records.

Introduced by the frenetic, persistent rhythms of first single Guiding Light, it’s a wildly experimental record that effortlessly marries the intimacy and jubilance of the band’s first two records, with the scope and stadium-sized dynamics of 2015’s Wilder Mind. It was produced by Paul Epworth in London.

Kylie Minogue in Leeds: Everything you need to know ahead of First Direct Arena show

Tour dates in full:

16th November - Dublin, 3 Arena

18th November - Belfast, SSE Arena

20th November - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

21st November - Manchester, Manchester Arena

23rd November - Birmingham, Genting Arena

24th November - Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena

25th November - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

27th November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28th November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

29th November - London, O2 Arena

1st December - Leeds, First Direct Arena

2nd December - Liverpool, Echo Arena

7th December - Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

9th December - Boston, TD Garden

10th December - New York, Madison Square Garden

14th December - Washington DC, Capital One Arena

17th December - Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

2019

12th January - Auckland, The Outer Fields at Western Springs (Gentlemen of the Road in Auckland) w/ Michael Kiwanuka, Leon Bridges and Sam Fender. More to be announced)

15th January - Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

18th January - Sydney, Qudos

22nd January - Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

24th January - Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

27th January - Perth, RAC Arena*

27th February - Providence, Dunkin Donuts Center

28th February - Hartford, XL Center

2nd March – Albany NY, Times Union Center

4th March - Montreal, Bell Centre

5th March - Ottawa, Canadian Tire Center

8th March - Buffalo, KeyBank Center

9th March - Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena

11th March - Columbus, Nationwide Arena

12th March - Lexington, Rupp Arena

14th March - Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

16th March - Charlottesville, John Paul Jones Arena

17th March - Raleigh, PNC Arena

18th March - Charleston, North Charleston Coliseum

20th March - Atlanta, State Farm Arena

22nd March - Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

23rd March - Birmingham, BJCC

25th March - Indianapolis, Bankers Life Field House

27th March - Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

29th March - Chicago, United Center

30th March - Madison, Kohl Center

READ: Heartthrob Jason Donovan to bring intimate ‘tell all’ show to Leeds

31st March - Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum

25th April - Lisbon, Altice Arena

27th April - Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi**

29th April - Milan, Medialanum Forum

1st May - Munich, Olympiahalle

3rd May - Vienna, Stadthalle

5th May - Basel, St. Jakobshalle

7th May - Paris, Zenith

8th May - Luxembourg, Rockhal

9th May - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

11th May - Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

13th May - Frankfurt, Festhalle

15th May - Cologne, Lanxess Arena

17th May - Copenhagen, Royal Arena

18th May - Gothenburg, Scandinavium

19th May - Oslo, Spektrum

21st May - Stockholm, Ericsson Globe