A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in the Harehills area of Leeds.

Peter Stalgis, 60, was remanded in custody after appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court today in connection with the death of Angela Conoby.

Police launched a murder investigation after the 55-year-old woman was found dead at a house on Berkeley Mount on Monday evening.

Stalgis, of Berkeley Mount, Harehills, was told he will will appear again at Leeds Crown Court on Friday morning.