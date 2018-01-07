Murder charge after Scunthorpe woman's death

Police have named a woman who was found dead in Scunthorpe and confirmed a man has been charged with her murder.

Tamara Sinakova, who was 61, was discovered at an address on Tamar Walk, on Friday.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been charged.

A 44-year-old man also arrested has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Matt Hutchinson, who is leading the inquiry, said: "Our thoughts are with Tamara’s family and friends, and specialist members of my team are continuing to support them.

“The family has asked to be allowed to come to terms with their loss without intrusion at this very difficult time.”