Murder inquiry begins as man, 25, dies of stab wounds

POLICE have begun a murder inquiry after a stabbing in Huddersfield last night.

The stabbing happened at Bentley Street in the Lockwood area.

The police and paramedics were called to the communal area of a residential property at 11pm, where a 25-year-old man had suffered serious injuries.

Ambulance crews treated the man but he later died.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Chief Inspector Ian Scott, said: "The local community in Lockwood will be understandably shocked by these events and we will be supporting them with increased visibility and reassurance patrols.

“Many will have seen the emergency response late last night and at the moment, we are in the early stages of this investigation, establishing the circumstances of what has occurred.

“Anyone who has witnessed the incident should contact the police immediately.

“You can use the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

“Likewise, you can speak to us online using Live Chat via the Contact Us section of the force website.”