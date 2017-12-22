Murder inquiry launched after woman stabbed in Yorkshire supermarket

POLICE last night launched a murder inquiry after a woman who was stabbed in a supermarket in Skipton died from her injuries.

A 44-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident at the Aldi store in Keighley Road just before 3.30pm yesterday.

A man had been detained by brave members of staff and public, before he was arrested by officers, initially on suspicion of attempted murder, which turned into a murder inquiry when the 30-year-old woman later died.

Police said the woman’s family were being supported by trained officers but they were not in a position to identify her. Last night the supermarket remained cordoned off. The leader of Craven District Council, Coun Stephen Place, told The Yorkshire Post the incident had left the local community in shock. He added: “You read about it in Leeds and Bradford, but never expect it on your own doorstep. It is unbelievable that it has happened and especially at this time of year.

“Whatever the circumstances, it does not alter the fact that this is a beautiful, peaceful, quiet and prosperous area with very low crime figures.

“Any incident is upsetting to local inhabitants, but I don’t think people have anything to fear.”

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “We are working with the police following an incident at our Skipton store”.

National crime figures say North Yorkshire is the safest place in England.