Murder investigation after man's body found in Hull

A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of a man's body last night.

Police said the body of a man in his 50s, who has not yet been named, was found in a grassed area in the Dane Park Road area of Hull.

An investigation launched last night is now being treated as a murder enquiry, Humberside Police have confirmed.

The scene has been cordoned off as forensic examinations are carried out.

Detective Superintendent Matthew Hutchinson, of Humberside Police's Major Crime Team, said: "This is a continuing investigation and at this stage we are able to confirm that we have identified the victim as a man in his 50s. However, we are not in a position to name the victim as yet.

"Officers have been undertaking house to house enquiries and carrying out forensic examinations of the scene.

"A cordon remains in place and we expect there to be a continuing police presence in the area as part of the investigation and to provide reassurance to the local community.

“The scene is fairly close to residential properties and as always we are speaking with the local community to obtain as much information as we can, and to reassure them that we are working hard to establish the circumstances of the man’s death."

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 with the log number 523 of June 15. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.