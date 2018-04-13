Murder investigation launched after body found in Brighouse

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a body at a property in Brighouse.

Police were called at 2.04pm yesterday (Thursday) and attended a house on Whinney Hill Park in Brighouse and found a body of a man.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180172665 or information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.