Murder investigation launched after woman’s body is found in York

A murder investigation is under way today after a woman was found dead in York.

The 25-year-old’s body was discovered at a property on Fourth Avenue, in the Tang Hall area of the city, at about 1pm yesterday.

North Yorkshire Police today said a 35-year-old local man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was detained at about 5pm yesterday after being found by officers in a vehicle on Melrosegate, also in Tang Hall.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “The victim’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are not yet in a position to release the woman’s identity.”

Police and paramedics attended the Fourth Avenue property after concerns were raised for the welfare of the woman.

A police guard was today in place at the scene.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting log reference 12180118649.