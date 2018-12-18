Murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss described as ‘truly horrific’

The murder of a Sheffield massage parlour boss who was stabbed over 70 times has been described as ‘truly horrific’ by the senior detective who led the investigation.

Jill Hibberd, aged 73, who ran the Fantasia massage parlour in Attercliffe, was attacked in her home by a drug addict who stole her Audi TT car for cash.

Lee Fueloep was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 35 years, for murder and burglary

APPEAL: Concern for Sheffield man reported missing twice in space of three days

Lee Fueloep, 40, was jailed for life yesterday and ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars after being found guilty of murder and burglary.

POLICE: Stolen and dismantled cars found in Sheffield suburb

He struck at Ms Hibberd’s home in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, on Wednesday, May 30.

CRIME: Man found with knife and drugs in Sheffield street

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: “The senseless and brutal murder of Jill Hibberd in her home sent shockwaves through the local community and across South Yorkshire.

“The level of violence exerted in this case was truly horrific.”

She added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to offer my condolences to Jill’s friends, who have had to endure our police investigation then a criminal trial, where the awful details of Jill’s final moments have been shared and examined. This must have been incredibly distressing and I am thankful for their support throughout our inquiry.

“I’d also like to recognise the tireless efforts of the investigative team who worked on this murder, gathering CCTV, examining telecommunications activity, recovering vital forensic evidence that tied Fueloep to the murder and collating the many witness statements that formed part of this six-month investigation.”

Two neighbours discovered Ms Hibberd’s body, which had been dragged behind her sofa to conceal it.

DCI Ashmore said: “Jill was well-liked by those who knew her and I can’t imagine how her neighbours must have felt that morning, faced with the scene in Jill’s living room.

“Initial forensic examination of the scene suggested that Fueloep had struggled with Jill, before killing her then making attempts to hide her body – it appeared Jill had been dragged by her ankles behind the sofa, so nobody looking through the window would be able to see her.

“We also recovered blood from the curtains on the living room window, which were ornamental and not designed to be closed.

“Fueloep’s DNA was found on the curtains, as well as on Jill’s ankles. Sadly, the only person who can tell us what happened that night is Fueloep, who has denied his guilt throughout our inquiry and this trial.

“I know that nothing can ever lessen the loss of a loved one and Jill’s friends, many of whom were practically family, will never truly be able to recover from this awful crime, but I hope that with conclusion of proceedings today they feel they are one step closer to some form of closure for Jill.”

Andrew Ashby, 23, formerly of Woolgreaves Avenue, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods – Ms Hibberd’s car – and was jailed for 32 months.