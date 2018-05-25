Murder probe leads to closure of major road in Sheffield

A major road in Sheffield is sealed off this morning while detectives investigate the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to motorists this morning that Chesterfield Road South from the Bowshaw roundabout to the roundabout at Meadowhead, in the direction of Sheffield, is closed this morning because of a fatal stabbing in Lowedges yesterday.

Lowedges Road, Sheffield

The end of Lowedges Road leading to Chesterfield Road South is also closed in both directions.

Officers sealed off the area after a teenage boy was knifed on Lowedges Road at around 7.50pm.

The teenager was rushed to hospital but died an hour later.

It has not yet been revealed whether any arrests have yet been made.

Last night, Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, said: "I fully understand the concern, alarm and fear that our local communities will have on hearing of this crime.

"I want to offer my utmost reassurance that we are treating this incident as an immediate priority, with a vast number of officers and resources already deployed into the investigation and an absolute determination to apprehend those responsible."

He added: "My thoughts are with the young man’s family at this devastating time, and while the investigation is in the early stages, I would ask anyone who may able to assist with any information to please make contact with us.

"There will be a visible police presence in the area throughout the night and over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any worries to please make contact with us."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 829 of May 24.