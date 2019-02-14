‘Murder’ victim in Rotherham village named locally 

Have your say

A ‘murder’ victim who died after collapsing during a disturbance in a Rotherham street has been named locally.

Rebecca Moody, known as Becky, died after collapsing in a garden in Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, last night.

Police officers on Cedric Crescent in Thurcroft today. Picture: Chris Etchells

COURT: Traumatised victim of Sheffield kidnap plot has not been able to return home

The mum-of-two, who was in her 30s, was said to have suffered a cardiac arrest following an ‘altercation’.

CRIME: Shoplifter ‘threatened to stab’ assistant working in Sheffield store

Residents rushed to her aid and performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene to take over.

A tribute left on Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, after the death of a woman. Picture: Chris Etchells

READ MORE: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following death another woman in Rotherham village

But Becky, who used to live in a rented home in Peter Street in the village but had not lived there for a number of weeks, could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police tent was erected at the spot where she died in a bid to preserve any potential forensic evidence at the scene.

Officers also set up a police cordon, which remains in place today as officers carry out enquiries there and in the local community.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 8.50pm yesterday.

There was a huge police presence with riot vans, cars, police dogs and a helicopter deployed.

Armed officers were also sent to the scene.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody this afternoon.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 943 of 13 February 2019.