Mutiny Festival deaths: Friends pay moving tributes to 18 and 20-year-olds who died at festival

Friends have paid heartfelt tributes to two young people who died in hospital after being taken ill at Mutiny Festival.

Youngster Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Baker, 20, were both named by friends as the pair who died at Queen Alexandra Hospital following falling unwell at the Portsmouth festival.

Close pal Jack Ford, 19, paid tribute to dad-of-one Tommy, of West Leigh.

Jack, who studied uniformed services at South Downs College with Tommy, said: ‘Honestly he was like a brother to me – when my dad he was the first one there for me. ‘He was brilliant to us and my family.

‘He was always happy. He’d be the first one of the group to always be there for us.’

Jack, who was set to become Tommy’s son’s godfather, added: ‘He was such a genuine bloke, he wasn’t that type of fake person.

‘He was one of those people who you get what you see. ‘He had his whole life ahead of him.’

Sam Wincott, 20, went to South Downs College with Tommy studying the same course.

‘He was lovely, he was the funniest man you’d ever meet,’ Sam told The Portsmouth News.

‘He meant everything to everyone, he was always the light at the party. ‘He would know everyone. He was just amazing. ‘He was outgoing, we would go out for drinks and he was the light of the party.’

Both Georgia and Tommy were taken unwell at the festival after 7pm in separate incidents. Police are not treating the deaths as suspicious.