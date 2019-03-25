My passion: Love for swimming started early and has continued for Richard Derdowski

Swimming helps Richard Derdowski, independent financial adviser at Sheards Wealth Management, switch off.

Swimming has always been part of my life. When I learned to swim as a youngster at the age of six, I seemed to develop an aptitude for it straight away.

My parents took me down to the local swimming club where I quickly progressed, and ultimately outgrew the club.

I then moved on to a different club competing at county level from the age of ten. This developed to regional level from age eleven then national level from age twelve. I won several county and regional titles and I was a national finalist on multiple occasions. I also swam for Yorkshire and the North-East schools’ division.

After a ‘temporary’ sabbatical of 17 years I started competing again as a masters swimmer a few years ago.

Even after I finished competing as a junior swimmer, I maintained an interest in sport and physical activity, completing a degree in Health and Sport and working part-time as a gym instructor whilst I was studying. My passion for keeping fit and being healthy has remained with me throughout my life. I continued to train in the gym to keep as physically fit as possible and took part in other activities such as boxing, running and fitness classes.

Whilst I don’t always ‘love’ training, I was always competitive and for the most part I really loved competing and the buzz you get from performing well and succeeding. To compete at top level, you really must have a strong passion for the sport and a desire to put it before everything else. It was the drive to compete that got me back into the sport a few years ago. I also find that training in general helps me to switch off and forget about things like work, and helps with managing things like anxiety and mental stress.

In a typical week, I probably swim three to four times a week and I also do a similar number of gym sessions. I usually have one day off exercising a week. If I have a competition on the horizon I might do even more in the lead up. It really is just part of my life and I haven’t known or wanted it any other way.

If you were to ask me when I was six if I would still be swimming now, I don’t think I’d have thought I would be. But my tips for anyone trying to get into a sport or physical activity pastime are to find something they enjoy doing. Not everyone likes going to the gym for an hour a day, so pick something that interests you, and set time aside to do it.

Some people prefer to exercise with other people so joining a club or doing group exercise helps maintain motivation.