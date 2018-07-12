Naked runners to bare all for nude run at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Naked runners are set to bare all for polar bears at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park tomorrow - with a nude run.

Naked runners of all shapes and sizes will descend on the Branton based visitor attraction for the event which aims to raise fund to help support polar bears.

The event takes place at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The Bare All For Polar Bears event will see participants jogging among the park's animals in the buff after the attraction has closed for the day tomorrow evening.

The event is to help raise funds for conservation organisation Polar Bears International and support research and work with polar bears in the wild.

The three quarters of a mile dash will get under way from 6pm and entrance is £10 with family and friends of runners able to cheer on competitors.

The event is only open to over 18s - and runners too shy to bare all can don polar bear masks.

Runners from a previous event.

A spokesman said: "Nudity is encouraged for all participants. However we understand that this can be quite daunting and is a big undertaking and we don’t want to single anyone out who wants to take part.

"It will take no more than 15 minutes to do and you can either walk, jog or run. Once you cross the finish line you’ll receive a foil wrap and commemorative medal.

"For the person raising the most money for Polar Bears International you will win a very exclusive VIP behind the scenes tour."

Afterwards there will be a barbecue and drinks to celebrate for £9.95 per person.