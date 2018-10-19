NAMED AND SHAMED: 20 Huddersfield grooming gang men jailed for rape and sexually abusing children

Who were the Huddersfield gang members? These twenty men have been convicted of serious sexual offences in Huddersfield in a series of trials, it can be reported today (19 October).

The convictions come as part of a series of linked trials related to a police investigation into the systematic sexual exploitation of young and vulnerable girls.

The offending took place in the Huddersfield area between 2004 and 2011.

A total of sixteen defendants were previously convicted in two separate trials earlier this year at Leeds Crown Court of multiple sex offences against young girls.

The first trial began on 8 January 2018 and eight defendants were sentenced on 7 June 2018. The second trial began on 18 April 2018 and a further eight defendants were sentenced on 22 June 2018. Sentences ranged from five years to life imprisonment.

Trial One:

- Amere Singh Dhaliwal, 35, of Holly Road, Huddersfield - jailed for life, minimum of 18 years (nickname - "Pretos")

- Irfan Ahmed, 34, of Yews Hill Road, Huddersfield - jailed for eight years ("Finny")

- Zahid Hassan, 29, of Bland Street, Huddersfield - jailed for 18 years ("Little Manny")

- Mohammed Kammer, 34, of West View, Huddersfield - jailed for 16 years ("Kammy")

- Mohammed Rizwan Aslam, 31, of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury - jailed for 15 years ("Big Riz")

- Abdul Rehman, 31, of Darnley Drive, Sheffield - jailed for 16 years ("Beastie")

- Raj Singh Barsran, 34, of Caldercliffe Road, Huddersfield - jailed for 17 years ("Raj")

- Nahman Mohammed, 32, of West View, Huddersfield - jailed for 15 years ("Dracula")

Trial Two:

- Mansoor Akhtar, 27, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield - jailed for eight years ("Boy")

- Wiqas Mahmud, 38, of Banks Crescent, Huddersfield - jailed for 15 years ("Vic")

- Nasarat Hussain, 30, of Upper Mount Street, Huddersfield - jailed for 17 years ("Nurse")

- Sajid Hussain, 33, of Grasmere Road, Huddersfield - jailed for 17 years ("Fish")

- Mohammed Irfraz, 30, of North Road, Huddersfield - jailed for six years ("Faj")

- Faisal Nadeem, 32, of Carr Green Lane, Huddersfield - jailed for 12 years ("Chiller")

- Mohammed Azeem, 33, of Wrose Road, Bradford - jailed for 18 years ("Mosabella")

- Manzoor Hassan, 38, of Bland Street, Huddersfield - jailed for five years ("Big Manny")

Trial Three:

- Niaz Ahmed, 54, of Woodthorpe Terrace, Huddersfield - to be sentenced on November 1 ("Shaq")

- Mohammed Imran Ibrar, 34, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield - to be sentenced on November 1 ("Bully")

- Asif Bashir, 33, of Thornton Lodge Road, Huddersfield - to be sentenced on November 1 ("Junior")

- Mohammed Akram, 33, of Springdale Street, Huddersfield - to be sentenced on November 1 ("Kid")

Michael Quinn from the CPS said:

“This case involved the cynical exploitation of a number of young girls by a group of older men in the Huddersfield area. These men deliberately targeted their vulnerable victims, grooming and exploiting them for their own sexual gratification. The men sometimes used threats and violence and plied their victims with alcohol or drugs. Throughout the years of offending, these men cared only for themselves and viewed these girls as objects to be used and abused at will.

“This series of prosecutions has been the result of two years’ close collaboration between West Yorkshire Police and the CPS. The evidence, reviewed by the CPS following an intensive and complex police investigation, included hours of detailed victim evidence against a large number of potential suspects, relating to numerous allegations over six years.

“At the heart of this case are the victims, who have all suffered trauma as a result of their childhood abuse at the hands of these men. Each of them has shown immense courage in coming forward to assist the investigation and support the prosecution case.

“I sincerely hope the convictions of their abusers today will go some way to helping these young women to rebuild their lives. Our thoughts remain with them.”