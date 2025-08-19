The National Railway Museum in York is the top rated place to go in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor. Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went along to discover why people love the locomotives there.

The National Railway Museum - or NRM as it is known - has been going for 50 years. Inside the former York North locomotive depot lies the world's largest railway collection.

There’s over 300 years of railway history on display - and it’s all for free.

For the perfect railway themed day you may want to catch a train into York because it’s a short walk to the museum. Or if you park it’s £10 for the day.

The NRM, the first national museum outside of London, opened in 1975. Ever since the museum has exploded in popularity and now attracts around 650,000 people per year.

We entered down some steps - although lifts are available - and straight into The Great Hall.

The magnitude of the place is staggering with huge locomotives lining The Great Hall, including the only bullet train Shinkansen outside of Japan.

I loved walking under some of the exhibits as well as getting up and close to some iconic locomotives, although you can’t climb on to most of the displays.

I would’ve loved some replicas you could have a go on.

The Mallard - the world’s fastest steam locomotive - is at the heart of the museum as well as the Shinkansen which I could jump aboard and walk through too. It was an interesting wander around that worked up an appetite.

It was time for a cup of tea and cake before venturing into the North Shed to see over one million items of memorabilia and model trains.

There’s a variety of outlets to eat and drink with basic refectory style menus, an upgraded version of what you may find on a buffet cart.

I would love to see more dining experiences offered like the train at Eureka museum where you can eat a picnic or eat on board a replica train.

I am however used to interactive museums for younger children.

I later realised you could pay to access the more hands-on Bramall Gallery: Wonderlab aimed at juniors or participate in The Flying Scotsman VR experience which would have been worth it if I had had the older kids with me. My youngest, who was there with me, loved the free toddler play area however.

The Station Hall was closed when I went but it will reopen in September 2025.