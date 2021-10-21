Mum Amy Morgan, 37, decided to surprise her daughter Esmae, nine, with a new pet after she returned home from school.

And her delighted reaction was caught on video.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy, from Northampton, said she knew her daughter would be thrilled.

Esmae, nine, was thrilled with her new Yorkshire terrier puppy

She said: "She’d been asking for a dog for about six years. I recorded her reaction because I knew she’d have no idea - I’m a very open mum and I’ve been very firm in saying no all these years, so it was a complete surprise for her."

Amy said she changed her mind about the puppy to give Esmae some distraction as her baby brother was going into hospital.

She added: "My son, Eli, is two and has a condition called craniosynostosis. He’s getting surgery soon and will be in hospital for several weeks, so I wanted to get Esmae a friend to spend time with and distract her from the situation.”

Meeting the sweet Yorkshire Terrier made Esmae bawl, but Amy said her daughter wasn’t the only one moved by the puppy.

She added: "Initially, I just uploaded the video to show my Facebook friends. So many people commented saying how sweet and lovely it was. I showed it to a friend who ended up crying too! After that I thought ‘I have to share this on my TikTok’.