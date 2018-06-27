Nazi songs, 'sieg heil' and 'right wing violence:' Past of Doncaster football fan given England ban for anti-Semitic song revealed

A Doncaster football fan banned from watching England for three years after he was filmed singing an anti-Semitic song and making Nazi salutes at the World Cup spent time listening to Nazi songs and calling for 'right wing violence' ahead of his trip to Russia.

Leeds United fan David Batty, 58, was handed the football ban after appearing in court in Leeds yesterday and was dubbed 'disgraceful' by a judge after being filmed shouting 'sieg hiel' and singing a song about Auschwitz with other England fans in a Russian bar.

David Batty has been banned from England games for three years.

Now it has emerged that Batty spent time listening to Nazi anthems, urged 'right wing violence' and described Germany as "mein fatherland" ahead of his trip to Volvograd for England's 2-1 win over Tunisia.

In a series of posts on Facebook with links to far right wing songs, Batty wrote: "So p***** off, gonna thrash the night with these tunes, could do with a bit of right wing violence - sieg."

He then posted a series of clips to songs linked to the Nazis including Horst-Wessel-Lied, the anthem of the Nazi Party and which is banned in Germany and Lore Lore, a German Wehrmacht marching song, popular with soldiers.

He also shared a YouTube link to the current German national anthem Deutschland Uber Alles with the comment 'mein Fatherland' as well as a song called Hitler by German industrial metal band Rammstein.

German actress and singer Marlene Dietrich, who defected to the US during World War Two and helped rescue Jews, was described as a "sl*g" while another post read: "F*** em. Sieg heil. White power and all that."

And in replying to a British National Party post about a student 'storming' into a university talk and disrupting a speech by Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg he wrote: "They can have their view point but no one else is allowed one, left wing commie tossers. Put them in the showers and wash them lol."

Batty was one of two men handed banning orders after a video showing England fans singing an anti-Semitic song at the World Cup was shared online.

The behaviour of Batty and fellow fan Michael Burns in a bar in the Russian city of Volgograd was described as "disgraceful" by district judge Charlotte Holland who added: "I have seen the activity that you were involved in and seen the still images from what you did.

"You know that at this time people are getting behind the national team, including children, and your actions are ruining that."

The city of Volgograd, which was the venue for England's 2-1 win over Tunisia, was formerly known as Stalingrad - the site of one of the bloodiest battles in history when Soviet soldiers repelled Hitler's army during the Second World War.

The pair both accepted the banning notice, which was served under the 1989 Football Spectators Act, when they appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court and it means they will not be able to be within a two-mile radius of any England football matches until 2021.

The court heard how the pair both had tickets for upcoming matches at the tournament but the judge said their non-attendance of these fixtures was an "unfortunate consequence of their actions".

The fans were recorded singing to the tune of an old Tottenham Hotspur song called Ossie’s Dream, which had the lyrics, 'We’re on our way to Wembley', changing them to, 'We’re on the way to Auschwitz'.

Batty must not go within two miles of the stadium in which any future games are being played for four hours before and after the game and must report to a police station on the day of the games and must also surrender travel documents.