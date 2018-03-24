Nearly half of Yorkshire workers dream of changing career

A recent survey has revealed that nearly half of workers in Yorkshire dream of changing their career.

The study commissioned by culinary arts school, Le Cordon Bleu London, showed that while 65 per cent of workers in the region are satisfied with their career choice, 47 per cent would consider switching to something else.

Of those who regretted their career choice, 49 per cent of Yorkshire employees said they are likely to change career in the future and a third of Yorkshire employees cited lack of self belief as the reason they are unlikely to change career.

Financial concerns were one of the barriers for Yorkshire employees to change career with 40 per cent saying it would put them off.

The survey results come as the Julia Child Scholarship is laucnhed by Le Cordon Bleu, which is aimed at those who long to change career but are held back by fear, financial constraints, and inadequate skill sets.

Chef Emil Minev, Culinary Arts Director at Le Cordon Bleu London said: “As an international culinary institution, we welcome thousands of students each year, many of whom are seeking a complete change of career.

“Nowadays, people feel that real success can be achieved by following your dreams – the Julia Child Scholarship aims to provide this opportunity and honours one of our most celebrated alumni, who took the brave step of changing her career path in the 1940’s.”