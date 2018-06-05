Neighbourhood Watch on coast targets suicides

Signposts are being erected along the 38 miles of the North Yorkshire coastline in an attempt to stem a rising number of suicide attempts, in what police are calling a seaside “neighbourhood watch scheme”.

Around 50 permanent notices have so far been installed, urging visitors to call 999 or 101 if they see a “vulnerable person” or suspect criminal activity.

The scheme is an extension of a national project to protect the coast from smugglers and terrorist activity.

It is being concentrated on Whitby Abbey, the surrounding cliffs and other areas where a high number of incidents have been reported to officers.

Detective Constable Peter Wakefield, a ports officer with North Yorkshire Police, said: “The county has a big, vast, vulnerable coastline and unfortunately, the cliffs attract a number of distressed people. We are encouraging people to bear this in mind.”

Some 89 incidents of suicide were recorded in North Yorkshire in the past year – nearly two-thirds more than in the previous 12 months.

Claire Robinson, a health improvement manager at North Yorkshire County Council, said: “Obviously, if someone is in immediate danger you should always call 999, but the new signs also have the local Samaritans number.

“There is evidence to suggest that this can be a positive intervention in potential suicide areas. It may seem a simple thing to do, but it could be the difference between a desperate person getting help, instead of contemplating taking their own life.”

The scheme, codenamed by police Project Kraken, was conceived as a counter-terrorism initiative also involving patrols from Border Force and the National Crime Agency.

But Det Con Walker said: “It soon began to include serious organised crime, and we have now also extended it to include people who are drawn to isolated areas of the coast to contemplate taking their life.

“The signs are aimed at anyone who sees any suspicious activity. It’s like a coastal Neighbourhood Watch. We have been notified in the past about drug dealing, smuggling, headlights being flashed on a cliff top as a signal to someone, and just individuals acting unusually on the beach.”

He added: “Out in Whitby this week, we have noticed people really stopping and taking the trouble to read the signs.”

Julia Mulligan, the county’s police and crime commissioner, said: “Project Kraken not only helps stop criminality coming in through ports but can also deter and prevent serious safeguarding issues like human trafficking.

“Other issues often play out on coastlines too, such as individuals struggling with their mental health and contemplating suicide.”

The scheme, which also involves the distribution of leaflets and posters to businesses and venues along the coast, is now being evaluated for possible use in other parts of the country.