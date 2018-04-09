Neighbours asked to search gardens for weapons following 'serious assault' in Hull

Police are asking residents in Hull to check their gardens for weapons thrown away after a serious assault in the early hours of Monday.

It followed an attack at an address on Anlaby Road, which left a 25 year-old man in Hull Royal Infirmary, with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police believe a baseball bat and knife, which may have been used in the assault, were thrown away.

If anyone finds them, they are being asked not to touch them, but call police immediately.

Police say the attack was "targeted" and the victim and suspects were known to each other.

Humberside Police said: "We believe that the suspect threw the items in a garden in the area between Greek Street and Cadogon Street in Hull.

"If you are a resident of this area we would appeal for you check your gardens for the weapons.

"If you find them please don't touch them but call us straight away on the non-emergency number 101."