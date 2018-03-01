Neighbours warned to be vigilant as tributes made to woman found dead in Leeds snow

The death of an elderly woman whose body was found in the street close to her home in Leeds provided a stark warning of the dangers as freezing conditions continued to grip the city today.

Police said the 75-year-old woman was found lying partially under a car in Well Street, Farsley, shortly after 6am this morning.

The woman was found dead in the street in the snow

The woman, who has not yet been named, is believed to have been confused shortly before her death.

It was not known how long she had laid outside unnoticed, but her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have information on the woman’s final movements.

1 March 2018...... Police cordon off Ebenezer Street by Croft Street in Farsley after body was found in the road overnight. Picture Tony Johnson.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are currently carrying out enquiries into the circumstances but at this stage there is nothing to suggest her death is suspicious.

“We have established the woman’s identity and are in contact with her family.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw her in the area at any time prior to her being found this morning.”

Officers worked at the scene this morning and a tent was put in place in Well Street.

A cordon was also in place outside the East Court flats on the same road.

The tragedy has moved many readers to post messages of condolence online today.

Others urged people to take to the time to check on their own neighbours.

Aiden Fryer said: “RIP. Awful news. Be sure to look around you and outside your windows to check no person has fallen or tripped. Be vigilant for your community.”

Lindsey Atkinson said: “How awful. Poor lady. Please everyone, check on elderly neighbours. It takes a few minutes.”

Deborah Hambley said: “The snow and cold can be bad for anyone with any type of health issues or disabilities, no matter what age they are.

“Just speaking to them can make their day, especially if they can’t get out due to the weather, you might be the first person they have talked to all week; or even clearing their path or yard for them, so they can get to the wheelie bin to put their rubbish out safely, can be a big help.”

Their calls were echoed by West Yorkshire Fire Service.

A service spokesman said on Twitter: “In these harsh conditions it’s important to look after the older and more vulnerable members of your community.

“Check-in on your friends, relatives or neighbours and ensure they are warm and well, why not call round for a cuppa?”

Anyone with information that might help detective investigating the woman’s death is asked to call Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log number 191 of March 1.