Net income rises at Zara owner

Zara owner Inditex has reported a 3 per cent rise in net income to £1.2bn for the six months to July 1.

The Spanish retail giant said group like-for-like sales rose by 4 per cent.

It also estimates that like-for-like sales growth has picked up pace in the second half so far to between 4 per cent and 6 per cent, as it said its autumn/winter initial collections have been “well received”.

Pablo Isla, chairman and chief executive of Inditex, said: “The strong first-half results are the result of a solid sales and operating performance, arising from the unique strength of the group’s integrated and sustainable business model”.