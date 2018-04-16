New! £1.1m bar to open in historic Harrogate spot

A new 'rustic' style bar is to open in a landmark Harrogate location after a £1.1m refurbishment.

The new bar, called the Potting Shed, will emphasise food and fun as much as drink when it opens in the historic Royal Baths.

Yorkshire Pudding Burger - An example of the food at the family-friendly Potting Shed.

And, as befits, leafy Harrogate, the bar/restaurant will boast a strong garden theme.

Part of a small chain of bars in North and West Yorkshire, regulars at the other Potting Sheds in Northallerton, Beverley, Bingley and Guiseley will already know what to expect when this new bar opens to the public in Harrogate next Thursday, May 24:

Bespoke cocktails.

Fizz and wine.

A wide range of comfort food.

Craft beers.

And, finally...

A cosy row of colourful wooden sheds for customers complete with private bench seating and beautiful hanging baskets!

Located at unit 3 at the Royal Baths on Montpellier Road formerly occupied by Rift & Co and Revolution Vodka bar, the Potting Shed's director, Jade Renner, said: "We take a lot of care finding all our sites and this landmark Harrogate building fits perfectly with our brand.

"Our bars are different, they're fun. They welcome families and are dog-friendly."