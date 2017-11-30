New £13m mental health unit to be built in Leeds for young people

A new £13m unit will be built in Leeds to support young people with complex mental health issues, it has been announced.

The 22-bed facility will support child and adolescent mental health (CAMHS) patients with issues like severe personality and eating disorders.

Leeds currently has eight general CAMHS beds, provided by Leeds Community NHS Health Trust, but the new unit will add 18 specialist and a further four psychiatric intensive care beds.

It follows health reports commissioned in 2014 and 2015, which recommended a national review of NHS CAMHS services.

Thea Stein, chief executive at the NHS trust, said: “Our ambition is to make sure that no child or young person within West Yorkshire goes out of area for treatment. This is better for them, their families and better for the local health and care economy.

"Building this new unit supports both national and regional priorities - to reduce the area that children, young people and their families have to travel to receive specialist mental health care."

Work is expected to start on the new unit in 2018, after a site has been confirmed with NHS England.

Funding was allocated for the plans in the latest Budget, and the unit is among 12 other successful bids that will now receive NHS England capital cash.

The successful bid was led by Leeds Community Health Care NHS Trust, on behalf of the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership, which is made up of mental health organisations across West Yorkshire that aim to improve services.

Ms Stein added: "A lot of work has taken place to review and better understand child and adolescent mental health services. Children and young people accessing high quality care, and, importantly, what needs to change is a priority to us all”.

The nationally-commissioned 2014 CAMHS Tier 4 Report and 2015 Future in Mind Report recommended changes to services.

New service specifications have since been developed as part of the review into services by NHS England.