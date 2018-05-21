New: Another Harrogate business bans plastic straws

The mounting trend among Harrogate cafes, restaurants and businesses to join the war against plastic waste has been boosted by one of the town's most iconic names.

Not only are plastic straws now banned from all of its famous tearooms, Bettys & Taylors is also acting to cut the company's packaging and plastic waste in general thanks to environmental considerations.

Ruth Burke-Kennedy, Bettys PR manager, said: "Bettys & Taylors has a strong commitment to environmental protection. We try to balance environmental considerations with the need to keep our products well protected and in good condition.

"Currently we send no waste, including plastics, to landfill. Bettys has replaced plastic with wooden cutlery at our tea-house in Harlow Carr Gardens, and we have removed plastic straws from all our café tea rooms, replacing them with paper alternatives.

"We work continually to improve our packaging and reduce the amount of plastic that reaches our customers.

"While we are committed to bringing these changes to market as soon as possible, as with everything we do, we want to do it properly.

"Packaging for our mail order service is made from recycled and recyclable paper, and glassine, an uncoated cellophane which is made from wood pulp and is fully biodegradable.

Bettys & Taylors' award-nominated Cone Exchange, which reuses and upcycles business packing and waste working with volunteers and community groups, will now make use of the banned plastic straws replaced by the new paper ones in the café tea rooms.