New baby joy for Leeds family a year after bed share death tragedy

A MOTHER who was sleeping in the same bed as her baby daughter when she tragically died last June said her family is trying to put their lives back together as they care for a newborn baby boy.

Clare Clifford, 35, of Rodley, Leeds, was the subject of a police investigation because she had been drinking and described herself as "merry" before sleeping in the same bed as her seven-month-old baby daughter Charlotte on June 17 2017.

Charlotte Clifford

An inquest at Wakefield Coroner's Court today heard Mrs Clifford had gone to bed at midnight and found Charlotte was in an unresponsive state at 4am the following day.

Charlotte was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary, but doctors were unable to save her.

The inquest heard two pathologists could not find a medical cause of Charlotte's death and that it could be considered a sudden unexplained death in infancy or sudden infant death syndrome.

The inquest was told the pathologists said death due to parental overlay as as a result of Charlotte being in the same bed as her mother could not be excluded.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson of West Yorkshire Police said police investigated the death and presented a report to the Crown Prosecution Service who concluded there was insufficient evidence to support any criminal proceedings.

Mrs Clifford, who said she is now teetotal, was unable to attend the inquest as she is caring for her six-week-old son Jack.

Mrs Clifford, who has another daughter Layla aged six, said after the hearing: "It's healing having a new baby but it also brings back a lot of bittersweet memories."

Mrs Clifford added: "I have to try and be logical and think that what happened with Charlotte was tragic.

"Obviously I'm nervous When Jack is asleep. The nights are hard for me because I'm worrying about it happening again.

"If you have lost one child to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome the odds of it happening again are higher."

Mrs Clifford said Jack has been sleeping with her on occasion, adding: "It's absolutely terrifying. He is sleeping, I'm not really.

"Layla has slept with me as well and she is six and is a perfectly happy and healthy little girl."

Mrs Clifford said she will always consider herself as having three children and said she and her husband James are trying to look to the future.

She said: "We are trying to move forward and trying to put our lives together again and trying to not let the nerves of what happened with Charlotte take away the joy of Jack being a baby."

Reading Mrs Clifford's statemen to police, area coroner Jonathan Leach told the inquest that she described herself as "merry" on June 17 last year.

Mr Leach said Mrs Clifford wrote in the statement: "On a scale of one-ten I would describe myself as a five.

"I am used to drinking alcohol and am used to drinking moderately - I was in control of myself at all times."

Mrs Clifford, who works in digital marketing, also said that she had been advised of the risk of co-sleeping but she had "never been told not to do it".

The inquest heard how she had slept with Charlotte in the bed with her back to the wall while arm-in-arm to prevent the baby being caught in pillows or falling out of bed.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson,told the inquest how following Charlotte's death he had spoken "at length" with Charlotte's parents.

He said: "It's obvious they were both caring and loving parents.

"As part of the process I went to the scene and reviewed what was there but there were no signs of neglect.

"There were pictures and cards relating to her christening with lovely comments from mum and dad looking forward to a loving life together and watching her grow up.

"We initially investigated Charlotte's death as we have to do.

"But there was nothing to suggest asphyxiation."

Coroner Mr Leach concluded that the cause of Charlotte's death was unascertained.

He said pathologists Dr Michael Parsons and Dr Marta Cohen both confirmed in reports that the child's death could have been as a result of sudden unexplained death in infancy.

However both concluded they could not exclude the possibility of "overlaying" due to the fact Charlotte was bed-sharing with an intoxicated adult.

Speaking out earlier this year about the police investigation, Mrs Clifford described it as “five months of hell”.

She told how for five months she was left facing the possibility she was responsible for her daughter’s death.

She said in January: "I’m always going to be wondering if I didn’t have her in bed that night - I’ll wonder that for the rest of my life.

“In my heart of hearts I know I didn’t roll onto Charlotte. I just wouldn’t. I’m such a light sleeper and she was a very vocal baby.”

Mrs Clifford said that she had had five drinks over the course of seven hours that Saturday evening, June 17.

It was that admission that sparked the police investigation.

The Children and Young Person’s Act 1933 states over-16s could be prosecuted if they go to bed “under the influence of drink” with a child under three, who then dies due to suffocation.