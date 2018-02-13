New babysitter app for Leeds parents launches

A digital babysitting service which allows users to find a recommended sitter in their area has launched across Leeds.

The ‘bubble’ application, created by entrepreneur dads Ari Last and Adrian Murdock, lets parents read reviews of the babysitter left by other mothers and fathers before booking them.

It uses data to connect parents to babysitters their friends use.

Every sitter is also cleared through an online identity and background check before their profile goes live, the company said.

It has now ventured out of London and brought its service to parents in and around the Leeds area for the first time today

Mr Last said: “As parents we know that when it comes to finding a brilliant babysitter for our kids, nothing is as powerful as a personal connection or recommendation. Our aim with bubble is to make finding trusted childcare – anytime, anywhere – an easy and fun experience. What’s really excited us is that it’s not just helping parents with their social lives, but with their work lives too. Bubble is providing parents – working mothers especially – with the flexible childcare solution they need in order to get back to and get on with work. We saw strong demand for the service in Leeds so we’re really excited about rolling out in the area.”

More than 100 sitters in the area have signed up so far.

The service has been successful in the capital, with more than 30,000 parents and sitters currently using the app there.

Sitters set their own rates and bubble charges parents a £3.50 booking fee at the end of each session.