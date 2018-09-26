New base for charity which ‘helps to restore hope’

A charity which “helps to restore hope” to those in distress by providing counselling and support has celebrated moving into a new home, which offers quadruple the space of its former base.

Harrogate-based Wellspring Therapy and Training provides counselling for adults, children and young people from across North Yorkshire. Its new home, the former St Andrew’s Vicarage on High Street, which was bought for the charity by the Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation, was officially opened by its patron, the Rt Rev Nick Baines, the Bishop of Leeds, last night.

Emily Fullarton, executive director at Wellspring, Therapy and Training, Starbeck, Harrogate. 'Picture James Hardisty.

Wellspring’s director Emily Fullarton, said the charity raised £300,000 to completely redesign the layout and refurbish the building, and RHS Harlow Carr helped to create a garden for clients too.

Mrs Fullarton said: “The property was purchased in October 2016, and renovations began in December last year. To raise so much money in such a short space of time, as well as keep our service going, has been massive for us.”

As well as nine therapy room, the new building has two specially designed play therapy rooms for children, plus training space.

