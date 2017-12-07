New chief executive for Leeds Community Foundation charity

LEEDS Community Foundation has announced the appointment of Kate Hainsworth as its new chief executive.

Kate Hainsworth, who is currently development director and deputy chief executive officer of Leeds Community Foundation (LCF), has previously had senior roles at Opera North and Theatre Royal Wakefield.

She succeeds Sally-Anne Greenfield, who is stepping down as chief executve after 13 years to work in consultancy.

Kate Hainsworth, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been appointed chief executive of LCF. Over the past two years, I have had the opportunity to work with Sally-Anne and a growing team of now 18 dedicated staff that support hundreds of charities across the city with millions of pounds in donations and guidance.

“I look forward to taking on this new challenge and working with the team and Trustees to address the real needs faced by our city.”

Since 2004 Leeds Community Foundation has raised more than £50m in donations and distributed more than £33m in grants to local community groups.

Sally-Anne Greenfield, said: “It has been a privilege to have led such an amazing organisation and to see, at first hand, the incredible impact the 4,673 grants we have given out have had on the lives of so many people.

“I’m delighted to leave the foundation in such a strong position and to pass over the reins to Kate who I am confident will continue to build on LCF’s success.

“I look forward to watching the Foundation grow from strength to strength.”

Rachel Hannan, chair of Leeds Community Foundation, said: “The board of trustees underwent a comprehensive and rigorous external recruitment process and were impressed with the number of high quality applicants attracted. However, Kate stood out as the strongest candidate, with a passion for the city and the skills to lead the team to realise LCF’s vision of making Leeds a city of opportunity for all.

“LCF has ambitious plans for the future and we are keen to encourage and enable more donors to provide vital community investment and support across Leeds.

“With the foundation unable to fund half of the grant applications it receives, there is much more still to be done.

“We would like to thank our outgoing CEO, Sally-Anne Greenfield, for her huge contribution, hard work and dedication over the past 13 years and wish her all the best for the future.”

LCF’s most recent projects have included the renovation of the Old Fire Station in Gipton to create a new community hub, and the implementation of charitable initiative The Leeds Fund, which brought Prince Harry to Leeds in July 2017.