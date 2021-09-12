New Co-op proposed for site of village pub demolished without permission after chemical dumping

The site where the Royal Oak pub once stood in Mosborough.

The Royal Oak pub in Mosborough, which had stood in the village on the outskirts of Sheffield since the 1800s, was pulled down in May despite a lack of planning permission after chemicals were dumped on the grounds of the site on the evening of October 10 last year.

Police and the Environment Agency were called in following the October spill and occupants of a nearby property had to be evacuated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A retrospective planning application has now been submitted to build a convenience store – identified in an artist’s impression as a Co-op – and four smaller adjoining shops on the site.

The Royal Oak prior to its demolition.

The application has been submitted by Doncaster-based company Bar 24 Ltd.

A design and access statement in support of the application states: “Trading ceased on October 21, 2020 following which there was no interest in re-opening it as a public house. This is an increasingly common situation with a number of public houses no longer finding it possible to operate profitably.

“The public house was demolished due to concerns over its condition and potential danger to the public and neighbouring residents/properties.

“The loss of the public house is not considered detrimental to the local community in view of the continuing existence of other public houses in the vicinity. It is submitted that rather than be detrimental to the local community the additional retail outlets will enhance the existing retail offer in the vicinity.”

A public consultation on the application is running until September 30 and has already attracted eight objections from local residents.

One person wrote: “Retrospective planning permission should be denied. The Royal Oak was destroyed without permission and therefore should never have been demolished.

“The proposed development of retail outlets will have a negative effect on existing businesses.”

Another objector said: “I strongly believe that you shouldn’t knock down a historical building, which was part of Mosborough’s heritage, without necessary permission/consideration of residents/council, in order to put through a deal/make profit.”

A further objection read: “The Royal Oak public house is/was a historic part of Mosborough High Street. If it was no longer tenable as a public house, I’m sure another use could have been found for it keeping its presence on the High Street.”

Co-op was contacted for comment.