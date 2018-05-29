New cold caller zones target doorstep crime

COLD Callers who pressurise York residents into parting with ”vast sums of money” are been targeted in a bid to reduce doorstep crime.

Residents in 12 new cold calling control zones (CCCZs) have collectively agreed not to deal with cold callers and to report anyone breaching the zones to the police or Trading Standards.

The new zones are located in streets in Copmanthorpe, Huntington and New Earswick, and mean there are now 216 zones across the city, which have been implemented at the request of residents.

These latest zones mean that 8,500 households across the city are now better protected, York City Council said.

Executive member for culture, leisure and tourism, with responsibility for Trading Standards, Coun Nigel Ayre, said: “Trading Standards Officers regularly receive reports of people cold calling residents to sell goods and services. In some cases we know residents have felt pressurised into parting with vast sums of money for unnecessary and poor quality products.

“We know that crimes of this nature are under-reported, and so we urge anyone with concerns or information to get in touch.”

Doorstep crime includes bogus traders who cold call homes, offering to carry out unwanted or unnecessary work at grossly inflated prices.

To report doorstep crime contact the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline on 03454 040506.