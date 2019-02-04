New Dean officially installed in York Minster ceremony

A centuries-old religious tradition was carried out as the new Dean of York was officially installed.

The Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost was appointed to the position at a service at York Minster on Saturday.

Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, next to The Dean of York The Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost, on the steps of York Minster after the service.

Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu was among those at the event after Dr Frost’s appointment as Dean was approved by the Queen.

Dr Frost, formerly Bishop Suffragan of Southampton, is the 76th Dean of York and has replaced the Very Rev Vivienne Faull, who was consecrated Bishop of Bristol in July 2018.

The Dean of York role, which dates back to the 11th century, means Dr Frost is the church clergy member officially responsible for the running of York Minster.

The Dean of York also takes on the responsibility of being head of the cathedral church of the diocese, and of the metropolitical church of the province.

Dr Frost previously served in Southampton and was installed as Canon at Winchester Cathedral in 2010.

He has also served as Anglican Chaplain to the University of Surrey, and as Canon Residentiary of Guildford Cathedral.