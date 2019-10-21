New European Open champion Andy Murray gains captain Leon Smith’s nod for new-format Davis Cup

Andy Murray has been named in Great Britain’s squad for the new-format Davis Cup in Madrid next month.

GB captain Leon Smith has named four of his five-man team, with Dan Evans, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski included alongside fit-again Andy Murray.

On Sunday, the former world No 1 claimed his first ATP Tour title for over two-and-a-half years after beating Stan Wawrinka in the final of the European Open in Antwerp. It was just the sixth singles event the 32-year-old Scot has competed in since returning from the hip resurfacing operation he had in January.

Smith, who will name the team’s fifth player in the coming weeks, said: “I’m delighted to name our first four players. It’s been absolutely fantastic to see Andy back competing again, headlined by his incredible win in Antwerp.

“We are in a good positions with improved strength and depth in our team.”

The new-format Davis Cup will have a round-robin stage before the group winners and the next two top teams advance to the knockout stages. The tournament takes place on the hard courts of La Caja Magica in Madrid from November 18-24.

The ties will have two singles matches and one doubles, all of which will be best-of-three tie-break sets. Great Britain are in Group E with Holland and Kazakhstan, whom they face on November 20 and 21, respectively.