New Food Warehouse supermarket to open in Sheffield, creating 30 jobs

A new supermarket will open in Sheffield next month – creating 30 jobs.

The Food Warehouse will open a brand new store on Heeley Retail Park in November.

The Food Warehouse is coming to Sheffield.

The supermarket, part of the Iceland chain, is offering candidates a starting rate of pay of £8.62 per hour – nearly one pound above the National Minimum Wage – as well as a package of employee benefits, which includes up to 28 days holiday and 10% staff discount.

Successful applicants will be trained in all aspects of store operation with potential to progress to a manager of the future.

Lee Carroll, recruitment manager for The Food Warehouse: “We’re looking for exceptional candidates to join us for an assessment day to fill a number of roles here in Sheffield.

“It’s an exciting time to join The Food Warehouse as we rapidly expand our business across the UK.”

“In addition to some fantastic employee benefits, as a brand we believe in nurturing talent from within the company and have a number of schemes available to help ambitious team members achieve their goals. We would encourage anyone interested in finding out more, to get in touch.”

The Food Warehouse combines the convenience of bulk buying with value fresh, frozen and ambient food deals across more than 3,000 product lines.

The store also offers exclusive ‘When It’s Gone, It’s Gone’ deals, on a great selection of homeware items.

Launched just four years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 75 stores across Britain with significant growth plans for the year ahead.

Candidates interested in applying should visit www.thefoodwarehouse.com/vacancies and search The Food Warehouse Sheffield.