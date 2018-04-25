New Harrogate bar raises £21,000 for charity

The latest new bar to open in Harrogate has raised a whopping sum at its launch night thanks to bighearted Harrogate people.

As Harrogate is only the fifth place to host a Mojo - after Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool and Nottingham - and the only town, people turned out en masse for the party.

Fun and games at Mojo bar's launch night in Harrogate last Friday.

For one night only, it was a 'conscience bar' from start to finish and revellers put their hands in their pockets for a good cause.

Mojo's director Mal Evans, a key figure in the famous bar since the early days in Leeds at the height of the Britpop era when Loaded magazine editor James Brown was Mojo's champion, said he was delighted the bar's launch party had raised such a huge sum for a worthy charity.

"People were very generous in what they paid for their drinks. They probably paid more than usual! £20,142.35 is an amazing figure."

All of the takings from the launch night will be donated to Physcap - a children's charity run by volunteers

The Harrogate Advertiser was treated to a sneak preview the night before the launch amid the bar's New York 'East Village' vibe with drinks, eats and a wide selection of great rock n’ roll music, from the 60s to the current era.

The new 2,400 sq. ft venue in Harrogate is split across a ground level and mezzanine, as well as a second floor ‘Rhum Room’ - a feature that was introduced to the Leeds bar as a civilised area for a ‘quiet drink’.

As a first for the group, Harrogate MOJO is currently completing its 300 sq. ft terrace that will be used for al fresco dining and drinking, with barbecues and events throughout the summer.

Mal Evans, said: “After the successful launch of our bar in Nottingham, we’re bringing MOJO home to Yorkshire, where the idea was first born.

"We’ve had more space to play with this time, and even with the terrace and Rhum Room, we’ve still got a few more tricks up our sleeve.”

To make the most of a busy lunch trade, MOJO will open daily from 11:30am.

Never ones to miss out on a decent party, the bar will be open until 4am every night.