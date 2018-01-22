New houses announced for Harrogate area

In what the company itself describes as a "major boost to the Yorkshire economy", five star housebuilder, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East , has announced plans to open eight new sites this year - including Harrogate.

The group, which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, says the Harrogate development will be called Kingsley Meadows and will be built on Kingsley Road near Bogs Lane later this year. Further details are yet to be confirmed.

The overall plans, it says, will create more than 1,300 new homes and 560 new jobs across the region.

The news comes as the company celebrates Barratt’s 60th Anniversary throughout 2018.

New sites across the region will include homes in Whitby, Brough and Harrogate, and will create jobs in a number of disciplines, from construction trades such as bricklayers, electricians and landscapers through to head office support roles

In the 2016/17 financial year Barratt Developments supported 680 sub-contractor companies and 410 supplier companies.

During 2017, it says more than 73,000 trees or shrubs were planted or retained on developments and 7.8ha of green space was created through public spaces or gardens, equivalent to 308 tennis courts