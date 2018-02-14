New Leeds office space to have a Great Gatsby bar, table tennis and a chocolate shop

It's the office of dreams and it's coming to Leeds.

Leeds is to get a 1920s-themed co-working space that has its own cinema screen, bar, ping pong tables and even a chocolate shop.

Business consultancy firm Sedulo is taking over part of Grade II-listed office building St Paul's House, which overlooks Park Square - and they have big plans.

They want to model the suite on their trendy Regency Club co-working space in Manchester, which provides flexible accommodation for modern start-ups and freelance creative workers.

The firm has taken on part of the 65,066-sq.ft historic property and will occupy their premises from March.

And if you want more than just desks, Wifi and a kitchen, this could be the office for you.

The Great Gatsby-themed bar will serve breakfast and afternoon tea to staff and their clients, while there will be meeting rooms with table tennis tables, a chocolate shop and a giant cinema screen which will show major sports events.

Sedulo's Manchester base has already been voted one of the city's coolest office spaces.

They describe the St Paul's House project as 'ideal for collaboration, creative thinking and idea generation, and offering a relaxed atmosphere designed for tenants to work as well as socialise.'

The building's owners, EPIC, acquired St Paul’s House in March 2016 with 30 per cent vacancy rates. They have since added communal areas, cycle storage and shower facilities to encourage exercise.

Only two suites in the landmark site now remain available for let.

St Paul's House was built in 1878 as a warehouse and cloth cutting works for Sir John Barran. The building was designed by Thomas Ambler in an ornate Hispano-Moorish style. It was extensively altered and restored in 1976 with a new interior. The minarets, which were originally terracotta, are now fibreglass reproductions.