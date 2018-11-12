New Leeds store is ‘Willy Wonka for adults’

A new pop-up shop from award-winning retailer Smith & Sinclair has arrived at Trinity Leeds – offering shoppers a sweet treat in time for Christmas.

The shop – described as ‘Willy Wonka for grown-ups’– sells edible fragrances and alcoholic cocktail gummies, and is open until December 30. It is located next to the Kissmas tree near Next.

Melanie Goldsmith, co-founder of Smith & Sinclair, said: “We’re so excited to show the people of Leeds our innovative cocktail-inspired creations. We’ve spent a lot of time carefully considering each element of the pop-up shop to create a memorable, immersive experience.”

The pop-up shop includes a ‘scent bar’ which allows visitors to taste the flavours, as well as an adult pick ’n’ mix wall full of alcoholic cocktail gummies.

Flavours include mocha espresso martini, peach bellini and passionfruit mojito, and are mixed as a cocktail with half a shot of premium spirit before being garnished in sugar and herbs to become a sweet.

The ‘Lick Your Scent’ stand offers edible fragrances with flavours including pear and vanilla, watermelon and citrus, and cherry blossom and mandarin. These are blended like a traditional perfume and can be used to garnish your drink, or even worn as a fragrance.

Smith & Sinclair will also be selling F.I.Z.Z tablets from November 12 – perfect for turning a glass of prosecco into a cocktail. These come in a range of flavours such as rhubarb mimosa and eldeflower spritz.

For more details, visit www.trinityleeds.com and www.smithandsinclair.com