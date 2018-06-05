New life plan for vacant pub near viaduct junction

Have your say

A long-vacant west Leeds pub could finally see some life after a plan to transform it into a cafe and flats has been submitted.

Developers want to change the use of The Rising Sun in Kirkstall Road, Burley.

External alterations would be made, with the upper floors converted into six apartments.

The ground floor would be also changed for use as coffee bar and lounge.

The pub, which was built around 1895, has long stood vacant near the viaduct which goes over Kirkstall Road.

A planning statement by Henry Mein Partnership Architects reads that the building “has suffered from fire, flood and wanton vandalism” in recent years.

“Unfortunately, house clearance and the creation of a green space, has left the building totally isolated leading to its demise,” it adds.

Much of the original interior has been lost, developers say in the statement.