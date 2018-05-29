New mine will pay ‘key role’ in country’s economy, report says

THE DEVELOPERS of a £3bn fertilizer mine near Whitby say a new impact report into the project shows it has a “key role to play” in delivering economic success for the UK.

Sirius Minerals’ mine is already under construction at Woodsmith Mine, where two 1,600m long shafts are being drilled to extract polyhalite, a fertilizer which contains four of the six minerals plants need to grow and has been proven to boost crop yields. The polyhalite will then be transported through a 23-mile long underground tunnel to a new processing plant and harbour facility on Teesside, close to the site of the old Redcar steelworks.

A new independent report into the project by consultants Quod say it will “transform” the local economy with “at least” 50 years of benefits for North Yorkshire. It says the mine will create more than 1,000 of high-paying jobs, add up to 17 per cent to the economic output of North Yorkshire and help to regenerate Teesside.

The Quod report also said the project would boost Britain’s economy by £2.3bn a year after Brexit as millions of tonnes of fertilizer are exported around the globe. The project is expected to attract investment from other companies involved in the supply chain, creating a “clustering” effect at Wilton.

The report said: “Sirius will spend £316m every year to operate the mine and will prioritise domestically sourced inputs wherever possible, supporting supply chains in starch, wax, utilities and machinery. This spending will have the potential to strengthen the existing industrial cluster in Redcar and attract new, complimentary investment.”

Sirius Minerals managing director Chris Fraser said: “This economic impact report shows that North Yorkshire and the Tees Valley has a key role to play in delivering economic success for the UK.”

The firm has urged Chancellor Philip Hammond to get behind the project, as it continues talks with the Infrastructure Projects Authority over a possible Treasury guarantee to form part of the scheme’s financing.

Tory MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Robert Goodwill, said: “This project is a huge opportunity for the UK and sits at the heart of the Government’s industrial strategy agenda.”

Redcar’s Labour MP Anna Turley, said the mining project was “great news”, stating: “After the recent closure of the steelworks, new high-value jobs and large-scale supply chain opportunities will be a welcome boost.”

Environmental campaigners have expressed concern about damage the project could do to the North York Moors National Park.