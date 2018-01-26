New move to restore Dales historic buildings

The battle to safeguard the Dales’ treasured stone-built houses and buildings is to be boosted by a major new project starting this weekend.

Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership is running a new course led by industry experts to ensure there are enough people with the right skills to maintain historic properties.

Iain Mann, scheme manager at the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, said: “A huge part of what makes this landscape so special are the amazing array of historic buildings that form the towns, villages and farmsteads, all traditionally built in local stone.”

The new six-day course will take place at The Old Workhouse in Pateley Bridge on Fridays and Saturdays from January 27 to March 31.

The hands-on lessons will offer builders, craftspeople, contractors and homeowners the opportunity to gain professional accreditation in traditional building skills.

Liz Milner, discovery and learning project officer at the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, said: “There are a great number of historic building in Nidderdale and they’ll always need repairs and modifications.

“Working with older and historic buildings requires a particular set of skills.

“We hope that by providing the people with the relevant information we can help them make the right decisions about how to carry out those works.”

The accredited NVQ Level 3 course is not free but is subsidised by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Places are strictly limited. To book a place is advised to call 01423 712950, email uppernidderdale@harrogate.gov.uk or visit uppernidderdale.org.uk